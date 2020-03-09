First court appearance pushed back for former SB police officer

The former South Bend police sergeant involved in the shooting death of Eric Logan did not appear in court Monday for charges unrelated to the shooting.

Ryan O'Neill had his arraignment and initial appearance pushed back. He has been charged with public indecency, official misconduct and ghost employment.

Court documents say he was on duty, in his uniform and police car, when he had a sexual encounter with a sex worker last spring, about a month before the fatal Logan shooting.

He was released from jail Friday morning, the same day the Logan shooting was deemed justified.

The special prosecutor did not comment on the charges.

