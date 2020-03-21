First confirmed covid-19 case in Elkhart County

The Indiana State Department of Health has released new coronavirus numbers -- including the first confirmed case in Elkhart county.

ISDH reports that there are 47 new cases in the state of Indiana, bringing the state total to 126. In total, 833 Hoosiers have now been tested.

The new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties. The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH covid-19 dashboard.