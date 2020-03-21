First confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berrien County

The Berrien County Health Department has announced the first two positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in Berrien County.

Both positive cases are adult women under the age of 60.

They have both been self-isolating at home and are in good condition.

Both of the women had close personal contact with singer Sandi Patty, who performed a concert at Andrew University in Berrien Springs on March 8.

Patty announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17.

“This is sobering news and these are sobering times,” said Loren B. Hamel, MD, president, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “The first cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County don’t come as a surprise. We have been preparing for weeks and working closely with local and state partners to ensure we are ready to care for our friends and neighbors. The most important thing you can do is be diligent about keeping social distance, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and call ahead before you come to the hospital or doctor’s office if you are sick.”

The Berrien County Health Department advises anyone who attended Sandi Patty's concert on March 8 and had close contact with the singer to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms.

"Our team has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the structures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Berrien County, including a partial activation of the County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). We are not yet seeing widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Berrien County, although we anticipate this to change," says Nicki Britten, Berrien County Health Department health officer. "Everyone has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as other viruses that can cause respiratory illness."

The Berrien County Health Department will hold a joint press conference with Spectrum Health Lakeland on Saturday at 3.