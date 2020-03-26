First cases of coronavirus reported in three more Michiana counties

Three more Michiana counties have reported their first positive cases of Coronavirus.

According to the Times Union, there are now cases in Kosciusko and Fulton counties.

The Kosciusko County Health Department says the one patient is self-isolating at home. No other information will be provided.

The Fulton County Health Department also confirmed a case of COVID-19, but did not provide any additional details.

Up in Michigan, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Cass County. There is no other information on that case available at this time.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.