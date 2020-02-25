First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT NOW UNTIL 1AM THURSDAY.

TODAY:

Just a drizzle on and off this morning. Rain showers return after 10am, becoming heavy, at times. High temperatures reach the mid 30s, keeping us above the freezing point for most of the day. Becoming breezy with a bit of a wind chill factor. Rain turns to snow after 6pm, but accumulation won’t begin immediately. Since the ground is warm and wet, we’ll experience some melting at the surface before snow begins to accumulate.

TONIGHT:

Parts of lake Michigan will see lower accumulations of snow as this system tracks slightly to our south. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, allowing snow to stick around through morning. Strong winds with a harsh wind chill.

TOMORROW:

Total accumulations add up to 1-3” closer to the lakeshore. Between 3-5” possible for the rest of Michiana. High temperatures near the freezing point with a harsh wind. System snow continues through the first half of the day, turning to lake effect.