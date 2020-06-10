First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday 12-4pm

*Today is now a First Alert Weather Day*

12pm-4pm:

Strong, damaging winds possible within thunderstorm activity. Clusters of storms will intensify through the next few hours as storms track through Michiana from SW to NE.

Most severe potential is in our counties EAST of US-31. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Berrien, Cass (MI), St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Fulton, and Kosciusko until 6pm.

THIS EVENING:

Storms end by dinnertime, but we’re not fully dry until tomorrow. Scattered showers with temperatures falling back into the 70s and eventually the 60s..

TONIGHT:

Much more comfortable. After the cold front passes, dew points drop from the 70s to the 50s, leading to much less humid conditions. Low temperatures fall into the 50s, as well. A dry evening with a bit of a breeze from the west.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry and sunny with a breeze from the west. Highs in the middle 70s. A pleasant change!