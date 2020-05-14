First Alert Weather Day Thursday with heavy rain and gusty winds

TODAY:

Most of our area is now under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather with the rest of the region under a marginal risk. Morning storms will be on the radar from 4am all the way through 3pm. If we dry out afterward and see any sunshine, diurnal heating could provide some major energy for the second round of storms. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT:

Early Friday morning, we’ll likely get a good soaking and feel incredibly humid (dew points in the mid 60s!). Other threats include strong winds, small hail, and the obvious—flooding. 4-5” of rain potentially through the weekend.

We’re dry by Monday