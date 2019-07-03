Fireworks can cause stress, flashbacks for veterans with PTSD

It is important for those considering lighting fireworks this long holiday weekend to know some veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder can be affected by the loud noise of fireworks.

U.S. Marine Corps Community Services reports that fireworks can trigger stress and flashbacks for some veterans. Some veterans with PTSD can mentally prepare for planned firework displays, but unexpected firecrackers set off by residents in neighborhoods can catch them off guard.

The nonprofit Military with PTSD reports that some veterans don't bring up the issue because of stigma and because they don't want to intrude on others' fun. That's why it's important for you to take the initiative and talk to your neighbors before setting off fireworks.

"Veterans with PTSD, even civilians who have troubles or issues from that, we want to be aware of that," South Bend Fire Department Capt. Gerard Ellis said. "Being courteous and talking to your neighbors is the main thing, and let them know that you're going to have some fireworks going off."

It is also important to remember that some pets are stressed by the sound of fireworks, and leaving them at home if you're attending a fireworks display may be in their best interest.

