It's important to know what regulations are in place for lighting off fireworks heading into the Fourth of July.

South Bend police say fireworks are OK within city limits between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday until July 9.

Meanwhile, in Mishawaka and Elkhart County, you can set off fireworks between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset until the same date.

The hours on the Fourth of July for all three areas are between 10 a.m. and midnight.