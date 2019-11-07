Firehouse Subs makes donation to Mishawaka Fire Department

Firehouse Subs is making a big impact in the Mishawaka Fire Department by donating more than $18,000 worth of lifesaving equipment.

The department now has 40 new bulletproof vests, which will be used in dangerous calls such as an active shooter and a domestic violence situation.

The funds were raised as part of the sub restaurant's public safety foundation, which is focused on providing equipment to first responders.

The Mishawaka Fire Department is thrilled to receive the grant, and officials at Firehouse Subs say they're happy to help.

"We're really excited about it because here at the Mishawaka Firehouse Subs, we consider Mishawaka Fire Department our fire department," owner Jeff Williams said. "And so, we feed you guys lunch a lot of times, and we're really excited you've gotten a grant."

Customer donations made the award possible. It's easy to donate: Every time you eat at Firehouse Subs, you can simply round up your bill.

