Firehouse Subs donates $25K for rescue equipment to SBPD

A Mishawaka restaurant is giving back. Firehouse Subs donated nearly $25,000 to the South Bend Police Department.

The grant will be used for rescue equipment, including dry suits, vests and masks.

The funds were raised as part of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that focuses on providing equipment to first responders.

"The community support has been wonderful," Mishawaka Firehouse Subs owner Jeff Williams said. "About 90% of our customers round up their order to the nearest dollar or they put money in a canister. Our pickle buckets are another feature. We buy our pickles in pickle buckets – in 5-gallon buckets – and I've never thrown one away. We give them away for $2 donations."

Those customer donations made the award possible. South Bend first responders will now have the equipment to help them during emergency rescues.

