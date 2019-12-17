Firehouse Subs announces Tuesday's name day deal

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Firehouse Subs is giving away a free medium sub with any purchase to any customer whose first name starts with Q, X, Y or Z.

The only Firehouse Subs in our viewing area is located at 5716 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can find more information at firehousesubs.com/name-day

From Firehouse Subs:

One free sub per person, per visit with valid photo ID showing the selected name of the day, and presented at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations. Add-ons do not count towards qualifying purchase. Offer valid for a limited time. Substitutions and additions may result in additional charges. Not valid on online or delivery orders. Gift card purchases do not count as the qualifying purchase.