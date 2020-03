Crews in South Bend were called to a house fire in the 1800 block of Fox Street Wednesday.

The call came in at 5 p.m.

Authorities said the fire started on the porch and made its way up into the attic.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured.

The house had been undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.