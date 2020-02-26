Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles

Los Angeles County firefighters say a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson has been confined.

KTLA-TV reported Tuesday night that massive flames could be seen burning from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation located 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

An explosion preceded the fire in a cooling tower, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The department said the fire sparked about 10:50 p.m. Crews confined the fire and shut off the fuel supply around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet from the fire department.

No harmful products were found in the air near the facility. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company’s website.

