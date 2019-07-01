Fire trucks, ambulances now mobile Safe Places in St. Joseph County

Youth now have more Safe Places to go in St. Joseph County.

Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County has teamed up with Clay Fire Territory, and other fire departments in the county, to provide mobile safe places.

The yellow Safe Place sticker is now in the window of 60 fire trucks and ambulances in the county.

"If we're in a park doing a public event and kid comes up, and they happen to see that and know they can go seek some assistance,” said Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone.

Once a child approaches an emergency vehicle, the first res ponder will contact dispatch who will then take the vehicle out of service so that the child can get help. The first res ponder will then contact YSB who will send someone out to the child to provide help.

"This partnership means another way for us to message to young people in the community that there are people who care about them and want them to be safe,” said Christina McGovern, Director of Development & Marketing for YSB of St. Joseph County.

