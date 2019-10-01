Fire sparked when electric range heats up food left on stove after power outage

A South Bend house fire started Monday night after an electric stovetop turned back on when power was restored and the items on the stove went up in flames.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Clyde Street. Firefighters were called there at about 8:37 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say a resident was cooking on the electric stovetop when the power went out. The range was never turned off nor the items on the stove removed, so when power was restored, those items sparked the fire.

