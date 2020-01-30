UPDATE: Mishawaka apartment complex fire under control

The Mishawaka Fire Department Twitter account says fire is showing and ladders are set up for rescue at an apartment complex Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. As of about 6:15 p.m., first responders were still on the scene, but they said the fire was under control.

The fire was in the 200 block of Remington Court in Remington Court Apartments, just south of Catalpa Drive off Main Street.

Firefighters remained on the scene to ensure the fire was completely out and everyone was all right.

16 News Now has a reporter on the scene working to learn more about what caused the fire and how many apartments and people are affected. Stay with us on the air and online for updates.

