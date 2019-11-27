Fire officials give reminders on cooking safely this Thanksgiving

Local fire departments are reminding everyone to be extra careful while cooking this Thanksgiving, as kitchen fires can be all too common.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says a beeping smoke detector in the kitchen can be frustrating while cooking, which is why there are smoke detectors you can purchase that only beep when there's an actual fire, instead of normal cooking smoke.

And putting aluminum foil and baking soda in the bottom of your oven can prevent food or drippings from falling to the bottom of the oven and catching fire.

Don’t ever leave cooking food unattended, and if a pan does catch on fire, you can put the flames out by covering the pan with a lid

"Our biggest issue we have is when people pick this up and want to take it somewhere else,” Cherrone said, motioning to the burning pan. “We end up with very serious burns, we end up with the fire moving from one place to another. So you leave it there, turn the burner off, do nothing with it."

And if you plan on deep frying that turkey, make sure the fryer is far enough away from your house, garage and other structures that can catch fire.

