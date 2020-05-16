Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters

An explosion in downtown Los Angeles has injured 10 firefighters, and more than 200 are trying to douse the blaze that spread to several buildings.

The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening.

Firefighters were initially called to East Boyd Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the firefighters entered the building, and there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.

The department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/16/2020 11:06:36 PM (GMT -4:00)