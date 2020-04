A fire destroyed a building at the old Deer Forest on Thursday night.

North Berrien Fire Rescue was called out to 5400 Marquette Dr. for a structure fire just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

It took crews less than an hour to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the barn is a complete loss.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.