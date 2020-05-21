Fire dept.: Don't leave hand sanitizer in your car on a warm day

An Oconomowoc fire department is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day.

In a Facebook post showing a burned-out car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explains most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, making them flammable.

“Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” they stated.

The fire district also warned of the risks of leaving clear water bottles in cars on a warm day.

In the post, the fire department including links to more information about flammable hand sanitizer and even a video on the subject.

“Please respect the possibilities and be fire safe,” the fire department urges.

