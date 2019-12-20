Fire department installs free smoke alarms in SB neighborhood

The South Bend Fire Department was in the Oliver Gateway neighborhood Thursday, teaming up with the American Red Cross to make sure every home has up to three working smoke alarms.

The installations were free in the area between Sample Street, Arnold Street and Grand Trunk Railroad.

One firefighter told 16 News Now the department is working to educate residents after a deadly fire nearby.

"We're trying to cover the rest of the neighborhood and make sure everyone has working smoke alarms and has a plan and knows what to do if their alarms do go off," Johnny Fire said. "So, we're spreading knowledge along with installing alarms in this area."

The fire department urges everyone to have working alarms, an escape plan and to sleep with their bedroom doors closed.

For more information, you can contact the South Bend Fire Department.

