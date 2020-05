Fire crews battled a blaze outside of the Smoker Craft boat manufacturing company on Monday, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

The call came in around 12:45 p.m. Monday and was under control within half an hour.

New Paris Fire Department Lt. Phil Gran said fiberglass consoles used in the production of pontoon boats caught fire.

The fire was completely outside of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.