Fire burns South Bend business and displaces eight residents

New information on a fire that burned a South Bend business to the ground, while also displacing the residents living in the apartment above the store.

It's been nearly 24 hours since South Bend Fire Department started fighting the flames that would eventually destroy Harrison's Furniture and the four apartments on the second story.

Fighting this fire was a challenge from the start.

“It's an older building and there's a void space that this fire had gotten up into that's above the second floor, so essentially an attic space or a loft. Once it got up in there it ran,” said South Bend Fire Dept Battalion Chief Chris Baker.

Investigators walked through the structure in the afternoon, but more hotspots brought firefighters back to the scene earlier this evening.

The eight people living in units above the store all made it out safely, but none of them will be able to return to their homes.

“They'll be a complete loss. They were on the second floor. I think four apartments up there,” Baker said.

A nearby resident shared his sympathy for the victims of the fire, having lost family in a house fire himself.

“Someone lost a business, people lost their homes. When I think back to 1985, we had a house fire and unfortunately lost a brother and five sisters, and the entire house, of course. And it's pretty devastating, you know, just for that. Here we are--Every time I see a house fire, or any sort of fire that affects people just before Christmas, my tears start rolling,” said nearby resident Kevin Krawczyk.

The Red Cross is working to find new housing for the victims, who have already lost so much.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, but they believe it started in the furniture store before reaching the upstairs apartments.