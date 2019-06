The smoke from a fire at Paul's Auto Yard in South Bend was visible throughout the city Friday morning.

The property is located at 3300 S. Main Street.

The fire started in a supply shed on the corner of the property.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Nobody was injured, but several streets in the area were blocked.

At 10 a.m., fire crews were still working to completely extinguish the fire.