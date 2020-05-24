Fire at Fireside Tap and Grill causes 'heavy damage'

We're learning more about an early morning fire at a restaurant in Edwardsburg.

Just after 6am the Edwardsburg Fire Department says they were called to the Fireside Tap and Grill on Maple Street.

The department says the fire caused heavy damage to the inside of the building and they believe the fire to be accidental.

It took around seven crews to get everything under control with support coming in from neighboring departments.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.