Finishing showers across Michiana with cool temperatures

Today:

Showers likely throughout the morning hours with wet roads for the morning commute. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Michiana. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s… Feeling more fall-like. Drying out after 9 AM with some sunshine for the second half of the day.

"[R]ainbow appeared over the Caston powderpuff game [Wednesday night]. It is Caston's homecoming week"

Tonight: A chilly evening… Temperatures in the 40s for most of the area. Don’t leave those windows open! Mostly clear skies with dry conditions.

Friday: Easily the coldest day of the season so far. A high temperature in the upper 50s. Even as we reach nearly 60°, you’ll need to grab a jacket on your way out the door. We are dry and sunny for the end of the week.