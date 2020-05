TODAY:

Showers on/off early, ending before noon. Clouds gradually clearing out this afternoon/evening, revealing some sunshine for the end of the week. Highs reach the low 70s with a strong breeze from the northwest.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear, cool, dry. Lows in the upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND:

SATURDAY— Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cool breeze. Pleasant!

SUNDAY— Sunny skies with highs near 70. Nearly calm. Pleasant!