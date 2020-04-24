Financial Planner gives tips on making the most of stimulus checks

The first wave of IRS stimulus payments from the 'coronavirus relief package' went out last week and many are now wondering what to do with that check during these unprecedented times. Should you save it? Pay off debt? Invest? Lindsay Stone spoke to a local expert to get the answers.

"During this uncertain time, as long as you can maintain your history of on-time and in-full payments, that will help maintain your credit score," said Joseph Cramer, CFP ®. Cramer is a registered representative and investment advisor representative of Securian Financial Services Inc. member FINRA/SIPC

"If you need that stimulus check to put food on the table, absolutely where it should go," Cramer said. "Another thing you could look at is making sure you have your emergency fund. If you have high interest consumer debt, like credit cards, this is a great opportunity to use that stimulus check to get ahead of that debt and payment plan."

Cramer says if you have those things taken care of, you might want to consider taking the stimulus check and putting it into your long-term savings and investment program.

"During these ups and downs, it’s important to not make any reactionary decisions based on fear or greed," Cramer said.

If you want to invest during this time, think about diversifying your portfolio and spreading out your dollars into different types of investments.

"This is going to help you steer clear of those extreme highs and lows of the market and help you stay the course," Cramer said.

