TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Highs in the middle 30s with a calm wind. Dry and cool.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the lower 30s, just below the freezing point.

TOMORROW:

Early snow flurries bring less than 1/2" of accumulation to Michiana. Snow falls during the morning commute, so budget some extra time.

Highs reach the middle 30s under cloudy skies.