Final stage of construction begins on Unity Gardens' Welcome Center Building

A major mile stone began Wednesday at Unity Gardens.

The final stage of construction started on the Unity Gardens' brand new Welcome Center Building.

The outer shell of the building was finished in June, but now construction on the plumbing, electricity and heat are underway.

The building will house classrooms, offices, a farmer’s market, and more.

Executive Director Sara Stewart says none of this would have been possible without the help from local unions and contractors who are joining forces to get the job done.

"It's very exciting to be able to have a home where we can connect to the community,” said Stewart. “Bring fresh, healthy food right here to this, what's considered a food desert out here, year round."

Construction on the Welcome Center Building should be finished by spring time.

