Final 'Cars and Coffee' event of the season at Studebaker Museum

The final “Cars and Coffee” event of the season took place Saturday at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend.

About 50 to 60 American and British cars filled the parking lot at the museum. The event gives classic car owners a chance to meet up and talk shop, while also enjoying coffee and donuts. And of course, guests got to check out the museum.

“I just like the opportunity to hang out with some great cars outside, with some beautiful Saturday morning weather,” says Maria Tekolste, programs and outreach manager at the museum. “So it’s a lot of fun.”

Even though Saturday’s “Cars and Coffee” event was the last one of the year, organizers say plans are in the works to continue the event next year.