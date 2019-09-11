Fight Against Cancer: Hoosiers head to Washington to raise awareness

On Wednesday, hundreds of people representing each state will unite in Washington, D.C., to urge Congress to make the fight against cancer a national priority. That includes New Albany native Mary Kost.

Kost was personally effected by cancer and went to Capitol Hill to share her story.

"My dad is now 84 years old. Last year he was diagnosed with cancer," Kost said. "They needed to remove his right kidney. We took him to Indiana University to get his right kidney removed by a robot. It sounded so space-age."

Her father has had a successful recovery, and Kost credits that to cancer research being done around the country.

The statistics are shocking. It's estimated more than 35,000 Indiana residents will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

That's why people representing each state are in Washington, D.C., to raise awareness about important causes.

Kost says it's easy to be a part of the change. You can go to the American Cancer Society website to learn more.

