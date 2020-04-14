Fifth coronavirus death reported in St. Joseph County

St. Joseph County's fifth coronavirus death was reported Tuesday.

The patient was described as an elderly man with several co-morbidities. His death is connected to the outbreak at a local long-term care facility.

The county’s total number of confirmed cases is 264.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

As test results become available more efficiently and the parameters around testing are expanded to enable more people to get tested, we expect to see more confirmed cases of COVID 19. A cluster of new positive tests in one long term care facility also contributed to the increase in number of reported cases of COVID 19 in the last several days.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health urges the continuation of the following actions:

• Practice extreme physical distancing.

o Maintain at least 6ft between individuals.

• Practice frequent and proper hand hygiene & cough etiquette.

o Wash hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap & water; coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.

• Stay home if ill.

• Adhere to the current Stay-at-Home order which has been extended through April 20, 2020.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.