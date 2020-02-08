Fifth annual Vex Robotics Tournament at Plymouth High School

Dozens of high school and junior high robotics teams competed at Plymouth High School during the fifth annual Vex Robotics Tournament on Saturday.

There's a lot of time and effort that goes into getting the bots ready to compete, with some last second adjustments happening at the venue to make sure they're at peak performance.

In Saturday's challenge, the team has to build a robot that can pick up these cubes that score points when placed in the scoring area, or in the taller bins.

While some competitors are focused on winning, others are also focused on building skills for the future.

"I just like to complete objectives and it's just fun to pass time and talk with friends," said Schmucker Middle School team member Zachary Ransbottom.

"I currently want to become a hardware engineer. This is not exactly the same but its setting me on the right path," explained Port-a-Bots team member Spencer Perry.

The two champion teams, one from each age group, are advancing to the State Championship in Indianapolis.