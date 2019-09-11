Few thunderstorms possible as temperatures warm up Wednesday

TODAY:
Some patchy fog as you wake up on this Wednesday. Temperatures in the low 70s.
Light, scattered showers on the radar with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Very humid.
TONIGHT:
Lows near 70. No relief from the heat overnight.
TOMORROW:
Another great day to jump in the pool! Highs in the middle 80s with a very sticky-feel to the air. A few isolated thundershowers, but nothing significant.
Friday brings the best chance of storms as the cold front pushes through Michiana.
A beautiful weekend ahead.