Few thunderstorms possible as temperatures warm up Wednesday

TODAY:

Some patchy fog as you wake up on this Wednesday. Temperatures in the low 70s.

Light, scattered showers on the radar with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Very humid.

TONIGHT:

Lows near 70. No relief from the heat overnight.

TOMORROW:

Another great day to jump in the pool! Highs in the middle 80s with a very sticky-feel to the air. A few isolated thundershowers, but nothing significant.

Friday brings the best chance of storms as the cold front pushes through Michiana.

A beautiful weekend ahead.