Monday:

Few afternoon sprinkles from 1-5pm. On and off rain accompanies thicker cloud cover and a light breeze. High temperatures reach the middle 40s.

Tonight:

Cloudy & mild. A low around 36. Nearly calm.

Tuesday:

A cloudy start. Partly sunny afternoon with a high near 47, again. A light breeze from the NW.

Wednesday:

Rain likely with a thunderstorm possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.