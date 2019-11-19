Few showers Tuesday before heavier rain arrives Thursday

THIS MORNING:

A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with wake-up temperatures in the low 30s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY:

Highs in the upper 30s. Scattered showers, especially through the first half of the day.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Rain likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

THURSDAY:

Rain. High near 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.