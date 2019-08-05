Few shower chances on the radar to start the week

TODAY:

A touch of fog to start the day. Take it slow as Rochester schools in Fulton County begin classes today.

Slightly elevated levels of humidity this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers on the radar, mainly after 3pm EAST of South Bend.

You’ll still need to water the gardens—not a significant amount of rainfall.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the upper 60s. Quite warm and muggy. Mainly dry into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

A slightly better chance of showers, but still not a washout. Highs top out in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies keeping us a bit cooler than Monday.