Friday:

A chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Night:

A slight chance of drizzle before 2am, then a slight chance of drizzle and snow between 2am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 3am. Cloudy with temperatures near the freezing point. Calm wind.

Saturday:

A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Cloudy with a high near 38. SW wind 10-15mph.