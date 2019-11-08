Few flurries Friday before weekend warm-up

TODAY:
A few scattered flurries on the radar with a slight increase in activity as we head through the late morning.
Wake up temperatures in the middle 20s! Light snow could lead to a fresh dusting of accumulation, otherwise we’re partly cloudy and cool.
Afternoon highs reach the middle 30s.
TONIGHT:
Cold, cold, cold! Lows in the lower 20s.
A light breeze with a minor wind chill.
THIS WEEKEND—
Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Mid 40s with a late-day rain/snow mix.
Our first significant snowfall of the season will occur next week. Along with accumulating snow, we’ll experience record-breaking cold.