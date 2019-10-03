Fetal remains transferred to Indiana

Fetal remains from some 2,200 abortions are now being stored at an undisclosed location in St. Joseph County.

They’re the same remains that were discovered last month at the Illinois home of the deceased Dr. Ulrich George Klopfer, a former Indiana abortion doctor.

The remains were transferred from Illinois Wednesday after a careful review of the evidence that was described as tedious and traumatizing.

“Remains were brought up, they were linked with paperwork. Once all that paperwork was linked up, and it was, they were placed in a new container. That container they were able to generate a sticker and paperwork for every fetal remain inside that box,” said St. Joseph County Deputy Coroner Michael Samp, who was on the scene.

The remains arrived in St. Joseph County at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The transfer was revealed at an 11 a.m. news conference in South Bend Thursday called by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

Just because the remains are being stored in St. Joseph County doesn’t mean all the abortions were performed here. Klopfer ran clinics in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Gary.

The remains ended up in St. Joseph County because the coroner said he had the space to store them for an extended period of time.

The next step in dealing with the situation is not yet known.

“We're in the process of developing a protocol that would make the most sense and also is consistent with our resources. There is no statute that defines how to do this, so we're going to do it as best we can,” Hill explained. "And so we're sort of in a rock and a hard place on; should we be contacting people not knowing whether they're the ones that want to be contacted, or are they on the side of people who this is a chapter in their life that they want to forget?”

A law passed in 2016 requires fetal remains to be buried or cremated in Indiana.

While it’s doubtful that law would apply to abortions that date back nearly 20 years, there’s nothing on the books to prevent disposal by such means now that the remains are in the custody of the attorney general.

