Fetal remains found on property of former SB abortion doctor now in St. Joe Co.

A press conference set to start at 11 a.m. featuring Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will happen in front of the County-City Building in downtown South Bend Thursday.

Hill will be joined by St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Samp and several members of the Indiana General Assembly.

16 News Now learned overnight that the 2,246 fetal remains found on the property of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who formerly operated a South Bend abortion clinic, are now in the possession of the St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say they were brought to St. Joseph County from Will County, Illinois, late Wednesday evening.

16 News Now is still working to learn why they are being brought here, being that Klopfer practiced in three counties in Indiana – Lake, Allen and St. Joseph.

