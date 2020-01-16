Festivities abound at 16th annual Hunter Ice Festival in Niles

This weekend marks the beginning of the 16th Hunter Ice Festival in Niles.

Artists will be transforming more than 32 tons of ice into sculptures during the three-day event.

The ice festival celebrates the legacy of the Hunter Brothers Ice And Ice Cream Company, which had the first documented commercial ice harvesting industry in Michigan and has a history in Niles dating back to 1898.

Friday's event is fire-and-ice themed, there is a frigid 5K run and live ice carving all day Saturday and Sunday will see a chili crawl and kids craft area.

16 News Now will have live coverage of the festivities Saturday morning.

