Festival of Banners returns to South Bend for 13th year

The streets of downtown South Bend are once again showcasing the Festival of Banners.

It is the 13th year downtown has hosted the large-scale public art project. This year's theme was monsters and mythical creatures.

More than 500 designs were submitted, but only 80 made the cut.

Artists started painting their designs on banners in June.

"Young students and adult students around the area submit designs based on a certain theme, so this year was mythical creatures and beasts," South Bend Museum of Art studio program manager Julie Farmer said. "They are juried and selected, and then they come in for the summer and paint their banner for those that are selected, and they are hung in South Bend."

This year's theme winner was Elizabeth Moryl.

The banners will be displayed on light poles along Jefferson, Wayne and Michigan streets until October.

