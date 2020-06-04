Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park starts canoe and kayak rentals this weekend

If you want to get out on the water, St. Joseph County Parks is opening canoe and kayak rentals at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park in Osceola.

Public rentals will be available Friday-to-Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The fee is $25 up to three hours per canoe or two person kayak.

Single person kayaks are not being offered at this time.

A limited number of vessels are available and on a first-come basis.

All rental equipment will be cleaned and sanitized between each customer use

