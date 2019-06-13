Fellow bikers take memorial ride to remember motorcyclist killed in crash

An honorary ride was held Thursday for a man who was killed on his motorcycle in a six-vehicle crash in Elkhart County last week.

Sixty-year-old Darrell Lemon, of Elkhart, was riding his Harley-Davidson when he was hit from behind and killed by pickup.

Several riders met at Hoosier Harley-Davidson in Elkhart to take a short ride in his honor. They made the trip to Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.

When Lemon's family broke the news he had died, employees at Hoosier Harley-Davidson felt like they lost one of their own.

"He was a fixture around here, and to just get the news the way that we got it was sad," the dealer's Russ Saputo Jr. said. "His family shopped here, he shopped here, his wife was in here all the time. Like I said, just like one of our families. It's like losing one of your own."

A Navy flag was on one of the motorcycles, as Lemon was a navy veteran.

