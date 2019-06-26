Feeling muggy Wednesday with a heat index near 90

TODAY:

A very warm and humid day. We're looking at afternoon highs in the middle 80s with a heat index in the low 90s! Mostly sunny skies with pop-up thundershowers south of the Toll Road after 6pm. We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather, but today’s overall threat is relatively low.

TONIGHT:

Showers on the radar mainly south of Michiana. Very isolated activity late with a few drops on the radar Thursday morning. Mainly clear skies to start the day with temperatures near 70 degrees as you’re waking up!

THURSDAY:

Mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. We continue our gradual warming trend with afternoon highs in the middle 80s and slightly humid conditions. Dress in thin layers and light-colored clothing.