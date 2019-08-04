Feeling a little more muggy today

It will be another warm day with partly to mostly sunny skies. There’s a small chance for isolated showers/storms later this afternoon, but most areas stay dry. The humidity will be a bit higher today, but not too bad. Highs will be in the mid 80s again. Skies become mostly clear again tonight with patchy fog possible. Lows will be in the low 60s. A cold front approaches on Monday and will bring a slight chance for showers/storms in the afternoon, but better chances later Monday night into Tuesday. Another weak front will bring small rain chances in the late Wednesday to Thursday timeframe, then it’s looking cooler and drier into next weekend.