Federal fugitive wanted for alleged crimes in IN, TX captured in Mexico

A fugitive wanted for multiple federal criminal charges in Indiana and Texas has been captured in Mexico.

Forty-seven-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez, who is allegedly an associate of the Gulf Cartel, was arrested and deported back to the U.S. on Aug. 1.

Mendez was found in Playal del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, according to a release from the FBI.

A $25,000 reward was offered in February for information leading to his arrest. He was wanted on crimes allegedly committed between 2015 and 2018.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for crimes including conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to deliver of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Another arrest warrant for crimes such as attempted murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping resulting in death was issued in May 2018.

Mendez faces charges of murder, kidnapping and racketeering.

He made an initial court appearance Monday, and a detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Houston.

